PRESS OFFICE: Djembe Communications

Franck Behiblo, Quantum Global’s head of corporate development participated in a panel discussion about Emerging Markets at the Institute Fund Summit 2016 Asia in Singapore on April 26. Organised by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, a global organisation designed to study sovereign wealth funds, pensions and other governmental institutions, the summit served as a platform for the long-term public investors present to discuss investment strategies, innovation and global economics amongst other topics.

In a panel moderated by Dr Khoo Guan Seng, director of risk management of Changi Airports International, and composed by Morris Reid, partner at Mercury LLC; Jiten Doshi, founder and CIO of the Indian ENAM Asset Management Company; alongside Behiblo, the discussion focused on the attractiveness of emerging markets as an asset class in a world of low-priced commodities and developed market rallies.

Addressing specifically the situation in Africa, Behiblo reiterated Quantum Global’s positive stance on the continent and its untapped potential. Behiblo stressed the need for some of the SWF representatives present at the summit to look at Africa with a particular emphasis, given their long-term investment horizon. He suggested that present valuations offer a particularly interesting entry point for the savvy investor, and Quantum Global is well positioned to work together with interested parties to bridge their interests with the realm of opportunities in the Continent. As a direct equity investor in infrastructure, agriculture, hospitality, healthcare amid other growth sectors in sub-Saharan Africa, and an asset manager for governmental institutions, the companies of the Quantum Global group manage funds in excess of US$5bn. The group’s activities tackle various sectors in sub-Saharan Africa.

For more information, visit www.quantumglobalgroup.com.

About Quantum Global

Quantum Global is an international group of companies active in the areas of private equity investments, investment management, private wealth management as well as macroeconomic research and econometric modelling. Quantum Global’s private equity arm manages a family of funds targeting direct investments in Africa in the sectors of Agriculture, Healthcare, Hotels, Infrastructure, Mining and Timber – as well as a sector agnostic structured equity fund. Our team combines a solid track record and proven expertise to identify and execute unique investment opportunities with focus on Africa. Quantum Global works in close partnership with key stakeholders to maximise investment value and returns through active management and value creation.

About Djembe Communications

Named after the West African drum, Djembe Communications is an independently owned, pioneering pan-African consultancy with a mission to become the communications partner of choice in sub-Saharan Africa by combining global expertise, local market capabilities and customised solutions to deliver best-in-class services to clients.

Djembe comprises an organically-grown international network with local market presence in Angola, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Switzerland, United Kingdom, UAE and the USA. The consultancy’s continued expansion builds on its remarkable success achieved in just a year and half by providing leading industry recognised capabilities. In the first half of 2015, Djembe received a PRSA Silver Anvil Award of Excellence for the consultancy’s reputation management programme for the Fundo Soberano de Angola (FSDEA), Angola’s US$5bn sovereign wealth fund. Djembe was also a finalist for the Holmes Report EMEA New Agency of the Year, SABRE Awards EMEA Gold, and IPRA Golden World Awards, making 2015 a break out year for the young pan-African consultancy.