PRESS OFFICE: Djembe Communications

Quantum Global Group, an international firm with expertise in identifying opportunities between Africa and international markets, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Surbana Jurong (Surbana Jurong Private Ltd), one of Asia’s leading consultancies in urban infrastructure. The cooperation agreement marks the exploration of future collaborations between the two companies in urban and infrastructure development projects across sub-Saharan Africa.

Quantum Global’s investment team in Mauritius manages a family of funds targeting direct investments in Africa in the sectors of Agriculture, Healthcare, Hotels, Infrastructure, Mining and Timber – as well as a sector agnostic structured equity fund. Quantum Global’s “Africa for Africa” strategy has recently seen the Group bolstering its expansion plans across the continent in key markets including Nigeria, Kenya, Mozambique, Angola and Dubai in order to increase investor access to Africa's vast development potential. Surbana Jurong have already undertaken urban planning and industrialisation projects in 15 African countries including Republic of Congo, Angola, Burundi, Nigeria, Mauritius and South Africa.

“We are very pleased to enter into this collaboration agreement with Surbana Jurong and aim to make a high quality, credible and visible contribution to Africa’s development potential by exploring common interests in projects focused on addressing Sub – Saharan Africa’s demand for sustainable urbanisation and infrastructure.” commented Jean-Claude Bastos de Morais, Quantum Global Group Founder.

In line with the African Union's 2063 Agenda and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development addressing the importance of urbanisation for structural transformation in Africa, the signing of the MoU between Surbana Jurong and Quantum Global will enable the two businesses to explore infrastructure development including a focus on affordable housing projects by sharing knowledge and expertise, whilst leveraging their resources to meet the region’s development needs.

About Quantum Global

Quantum Global is an international group of companies active in the areas of private equity investments, investment management, private wealth management as well as macroeconomic research and econometric modelling. Our team combines a solid track record and proven expertise to identify and execute unique investment opportunities with focus on Africa. Quantum Global works in close partnership with key stakeholders to maximise investment value and returns through active management and value creation. For more information, visit www.quantumglobalgroup.com.

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Zeeshan Masud

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