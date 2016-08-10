PRESS OFFICE: Djembe Communications

Quantum Global Group (Quantum Global), an investment firm focusing on Africa, today announced the appointment of Mr David Mauro Figueiredo de Carvalho as Regional Director for Angola and Mozambique. The strategic hire come as part of the Group’s overarching objective to diversify its portfolio of investments and attract foreign investments across key African markets.

"The hiring of Mr Carvalho is an important step in the firm’s regional growth strategy which, this year, has included a range of appointments and new acquisitions. His banking and investment experience will enable us to further attract new investors especially at a time when we are experiencing significant interest in Africa from both regional and international investors," commented Jean-Claude Bastos de Morais, Founder and Chairman of the Advisory Board.

With more than 16 years’ experience in banking and investment institutions, Mr Carvalho joins with a wealth of experience in finance and relationship development in emerging markets. Fluent in English and Portuguese, he holds a Bachelor of Science and a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from Metropolitan State University, Minnesota. Prior to Quantum Global, Mr Carvalho led the Corporate Banking division at Banco Comércio de e Indústria, Luanda and the Investment Banking department at Banco Angolano de Investimentos, Luanda.

Mr Carvalho also held a senior position with Banco Nacional de Angola (The National Bank of Angola) leading the Reserve Management department, where he was responsible for the investment strategy and the asset allocation of the country’s foreign reserves, including the implementation of an asset allocation strategy and internationally compliant business practices.

Recently, as part of its expansion plan, Quantum Global announced the planned opening of strategic offices across the continent in Angola, Kenya, Mozambique and Nigeria. The Group will broaden the scope of its investment services in these markets by offering financial advisory services, actively sourcing deals and managing local private equity investments.

In Angola, the Group announced its aim to invest approximately US$50m into the new plantation establishment, infrastructure and wood processing industries in the Planalto region over the next five years.

Focused on high-growth sectors on the African continent, Quantum Global's registered portfolio comprises of a mezzanine fund and dedicated private equity funds in the infrastructure, hospitality, agriculture, healthcare, timber, and mining sectors.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Carvalho, stated, “Angola, Mozambique, Nigeria and Kenya will continue to be a major focus for Quantum Global over the coming years because we see great momentum and potential in these markets, specifically in important areas of public investments. Given the progress that we have seen over the past decade in these countries, I believe that now is a good time to invest in what are still some of Africa’s most promising markets. I look forward to continuing to be a part of Quantum Global’s growth.”

About Quantum Global

Quantum Global is an international group of companies active in the areas of private equity investments, investment management, private wealth management as well as macroeconomic research and econometric modelling. Quantum Global’s private equity arm manages a family of funds targeting direct investments in Africa in the sectors of Agriculture, Healthcare, Hotels, Infrastructure, Mining and Timber – as well as a sector agnostic structured equity fund. Our team combines a solid track record and proven expertise to identify and execute unique investment opportunities with focus on Africa. Quantum Global works in close partnership with key stakeholders to maximize investment value and returns through active management and value creation. For more information, visit www.quantumglobal.ch.

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About Djembe Communications

Named after the West African drum, Djembe Communications is an independently owned, pioneering pan-African consultancy with a mission to become the communications partner of choice in sub-Saharan Africa by combining global expertise, local market capabilities and customised solutions to deliver best-in-class services to clients.

Djembe comprises an organically-grown international network with local market presence in Angola, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Switzerland, United Kingdom, UAE and the USA. The consultancy’s continued expansion builds on its remarkable success achieved in just a year and half by providing leading industry recognised capabilities. In the first half of 2015, Djembe received a PRSA Silver Anvil Award of Excellence for the consultancy’s reputation management programme for the Fundo Soberano de Angola (FSDEA), Angola’s US$5bn sovereign wealth fund. Djembe was also a finalist for the Holmes Report EMEA New Agency of the Year, SABRE Awards EMEA Gold, and IPRA Golden World Awards, making 2015 a break out year for the young pan-African consultancy.