PRESS OFFICE: Djembe Communications

Quantum Global Group (Quantum Global), an investment firm focusing on Africa, today announced expansion plans across Africa and the Middle East. The firm will establish offices in key markets to increase investor access to Africa's vast development potential through funds registered in Mauritius, which offers one of Africa’s strongest legal and regulatory environments. The funds are setup to target high-growth industry sectors in Africa that include agribusiness, timber and mining, healthcare and mezzanine investments.

As part of the expansion plan, Quantum Global has begun the legal registration process to open a representative office in Dubai. The new office will offer financial advisory services to Asian and Middle East investors looking to tap into the development potential that Africa uniquely offers. In addition, catering to the growing demand for investment opportunities within the African region, Quantum Global also announced the planned opening of strategic offices across the continent in Angola, Kenya, Mozambique and Nigeria. The firm will broaden the scope of its investment services in these markets by offering financial advisory services, actively sourcing deals and managing the local private equity investments.

Quantum Global will leverage Mauritius' economic and political stability and sound regulatory framework to attract high-quality foreign investments into Africa. With excellent infrastructure and Double Taxation Agreements (OTAs) with most African countries, Mauritius has caught the attention of several global funds, investment houses and advisors from across the world to establish their investment vehicles on the country.

Commenting on the Group’s expansion plans, Jean-Claude Bastos de Morais, founder and chairman of the Advisory Board, said, “With Africa offering enormous development potential, global investors including Asian and Middle Eastern, are increasingly looking to capitalise on investment opportunities in the region in a low-risk environment that Mauritius has to offer. Building on Quantum Global's African heritage, we can really bring considerable investments into the region. We are, therefore, extremely thrilled about expanding our presence across Africa and the Middle East."

Focused on high-growth sectors in the African continent, Quantum Global's Mauritius registered portfolio comprises of a mezzanine fund and dedicated private equity funds in the infrastructure, hospitality, agriculture, healthcare, timber, and mining sectors.

"The island nation of Mauritius has a lot of strategic advantages. It has become a promising, transparent international financial centre for inbound and outbound trade, and investments into Africa. At Quantum Global, we plan to play a crucial role in building a financial ecosystem in Mauritius that will see the creation of a financial 'Centre of Excellence'. The centre aims to increase investment knowledge while providing African focused investment products to global investors,” concluded Bastos de Morais.

About Quantum Global

Quantum Global is an international group of companies active in the areas of private equity investments, investment management, private-wealth management as well as macroeconomic research and econometric modelling. Quantum Global’s private equity arm manages a family of funds targeting direct investments in Africa in the sectors of agriculture, healthcare, hotels, infrastructure, mining and timber – as well as a sector-agnostic structured equity fund. Our team combines a solid track record and proven expertise to identify and execute unique investment opportunities with focus on Africa. Quantum Global works in close partnership with key stakeholders to maximise investment value and returns through active management and value creation. For more information, visit www.quantumglobalgroup.ch.

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Zeeshan Masud

E-mail: Zeeshan.masud@djembecommunications.com

Tel: +971 4 559 3105

About Djembe Communications

Named after the West African drum, Djembe Communications is an independently owned, pioneering pan-African consultancy with a mission to become the communications partner of choice in sub-Saharan Africa by combining global expertise, local market capabilities and customised solutions to deliver best-in-class services to clients.

Djembe comprises an organically-grown international network with local market presence in Angola, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Switzerland, United Kingdom, UAE and the USA. The consultancy’s continued expansion builds on its remarkable success achieved in just a year and half by providing leading industry recognised capabilities. In the first half of 2015, Djembe received a PRSA Silver Anvil Award of Excellence for the consultancy’s reputation management programme for the Fundo Soberano de Angola (FSDEA), Angola’s US$5bn sovereign wealth fund. Djembe was also a finalist for the Holmes Report EMEA New Agency of the Year, SABRE Awards EMEA Gold, and IPRA Golden World Awards, making 2015 a break out year for the young pan-African consultancy.