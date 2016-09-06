PRESS OFFICE: Djembe Communications

Quantum Global Group (Quantum Global), an investment firm focusing on Africa, today announced the appointment of Prof. Mthuli Ncube as the Head of its research arm, Quantum Global Research Lab (QGRL). An independent research partner tasked with providing macro-economic analytical studies of key African development and economic issues, Quantum Global aims to support innovative economic policy and sustainable investments by African Sovereigns.

Prof. Ncube is a renowned industry expert in macroeconomics, development economics and finance and the Quantum Global Group aims to tap into his extensive experience as the Group aims to augment its strategic “Africa for Africa” plan which has seen a surge in the recruitment of finance experts on Africa hired from leading institutions across the continent. This is accompanied by the Group’s short and mid-term plans to roll out Quantum Global’s expanding footprint in new African markets.

Prof. Ncube was previously the Chief Economist and Vice President for the Tunisia and Cote d’Ivoire region for the African Development Bank Group for five years where he played an active role in guiding the Bank’s future strategy. With a PhD in economics from University of Cambridge and more than 25 years of work experience, Prof. Ncube has worked for a variety of renowned educational & research institutions and investment companies, including serving as the former Chairman of the Global Agenda Council on Poverty and Economic Development of the World Economic Forum.

Prof. Mthuli has additionally held senior positions in the finance and asset management industry, including Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy and Fund Manager for a major international specialist banking and asset management firm. Prof. Mthuli Ncube joins QGRL from the University of Oxford, where he was the Professor of Public Policy, Blavatnik School of Government teaching Master of Public Policy (MPP) in the subject of ‘African Challenges and Opportunities’. Prof. Ncube will remain active as the Board Member of the African Economic Research Consortium & Global Development Network and a visiting professor at University of Oxford, UK and the Witwatersrand University, South Africa.

“Mthuli’s vast experience and background in the area of research and macroeconomics further strengthens QGRL’s research value proposition. We believe that he will have an immediate impact on our ability to provide leading-edge insights to our clients, and tremendous long-term impact on shaping our investment strategy across key African markets,” commented Jean-Claude Bastos de Morais, Founder and Chairman of the Advisory Board.

Prof. Ncube has authored several books and research papers including the Financial Markets and Monetary Policy in Africa, African Economic Research Consortium, Nairobi in 2009, the Monetary Policy and the Economy in South Africa (2013), Quantitative Easing and Impact on US, UK, Japan and Europe (2013) and Global Growth and Financial Spillovers and South African Macro-economy (2015). His work has been published in international journals such as the Journal of Econometrics, Journal of Banking and Finance, Mathematical Finance, Applied Financial Economics, Journal of African Economies, among others.

“I am delighted to join the QGRL team and for that matter the larger Quantum Global Group, which will give me the opportunity to use my expertise to provide deeper social and economic insights on Africa in a way that will make investments more impactful,” stated Prof. Mthuli Ncube.

About Quantum Global

Quantum Global is an international group of companies active in the areas of private equity investments, investment management, private wealth management as well as macroeconomic research and econometric modelling. Quantum Global’s private equity arm manages a family of funds targeting direct investments in Africa in the sectors of Agriculture, Healthcare, Hotels, Infrastructure, Mining and Timber – as well as a sector agnostic structured equity fund. Our team combines a solid track record and proven expertise to identify and execute unique investment opportunities with focus on Africa. Quantum Global works in close partnership with key stakeholders to maximize investment value and returns through active management and value creation. For more information, visit www.quantumglobal.ch.

Media enquiries:

Zeeshan Masud

E-mail: Zeeshan.masud@djembecommunications.com

Tel: +971 4 559 3105

About Djembe Communications

Named after the West African drum, Djembe Communications is an independently owned, pioneering pan-African consultancy with a mission to become the communications partner of choice in sub-Saharan Africa by combining global expertise, local market capabilities and customised solutions to deliver best-in-class services to clients.

Djembe comprises an organically-grown international network with local market presence in Angola, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Switzerland, United Kingdom, UAE and the USA. The consultancy’s continued expansion builds on its remarkable success achieved in just a year and half by providing leading industry recognised capabilities. In the first half of 2015, Djembe received a PRSA Silver Anvil Award of Excellence for the consultancy’s reputation management programme for the Fundo Soberano de Angola (FSDEA), Angola’s US$5bn sovereign wealth fund. Djembe was also a finalist for the Holmes Report EMEA New Agency of the Year, SABRE Awards EMEA Gold, and IPRA Golden World Awards, making 2015 a break out year for the young pan-African consultancy.