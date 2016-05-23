PRESS OFFICE: Djembe Communications

Quantum Global is pleased to announce new hires as part of its overriding objective to increase investor access to Africa's vast development potential through funds registered in Mauritius.

Commenting on the expansion plans of the Quantum Global Group, Jean-Claude Bastos de Morais, founder and chairman of the advisory board, stated, “Despite the global economic volatility, our business has seen considerable growth on the continent over the last few years which has led us to formally set up operations there. We have launched a number of private equity vehicles in Mauritius and our team of highly experienced individuals will act as a catalyst to increase the momentum of our business at a time when we are experiencing significant overseas interest in African investments.”

Beginning with managing directors, the new joiners include:



Martin Bachmann as the managing director, head of active management. With over 20 years’ experience in leading engineering and consulting businesses in the infrastructure, transportation, industry, energy, real estate and mining sectors, he has successfully established and developed global businesses and led multidisciplinary teams in different markets, including Africa.

Nicholas Ellis as the managing director and head of investments. Holding an MBA in financing and marketing from Cranfield School of Management, Nicholas has over 25 years’ practical transaction experience in asset-backed area.

Adrian Leuenberger as the managing director and chief operations officer. He has over 20 years’ professional experience in top executive positions in the field of banking, industry and private equity internationally.

Milko Skoro as the managing director and head of structuring. With over 18 years of experience investing in sub-Saharan Africa, he has held senior level positions in private equity funds investing across a range of sectors that include infrastructure, telecoms, financial services and diversified industrial sectors.

Igor Vishnevskiy as the head of business development. He has over 30 years of experience in the commodities and mining sectors in Russia, Rwanda, Benin, Angola and Mauritania.

David Bellingham as the director for mining investments. He has more than 10 years’ of experience in metals and mining investments internationally and sub-Saharan Africa as well as commercial finance and investment banking experience.

Vijay Curthan as the director for healthcare investments. Previously he has worked with international groups such as Schroders, Citigroup, GlaxoSmithKline, Deloitte and covered private equity investments at the Sovereign Wealth Funds of Oman (SGRF) and UAE (Dubai).

Koenraad Dom as the director for risk management. He brings with him over 20 years of experience in senior risk positions in capital markets, private equity and commodities. Koenraad also sits on the boards of the Belgian sovereign fund and of Euronext.

Jean- Charles – Donnat as the director for hospitality development. He has over 30 years of extensive experience in operations and business development in the hospitality sector working for well-known groups as ACCOR, Rezidor Hospitality Group or CBRE.

Pierre Heidebroek as the director for agriculture investments. He has over 27 years’ experience in agri-finance and agri-business particularly in sub-Saharan African markets.

Oliver Walter as the director for deal structuring and infrastructure finance. He possesses over 20 years of experience in international project finance, particularly in Africa. For the last four years he has been associated with the African Development Bank, within their private sector and PPP unit in Abidjan.

About Quantum Global Group

Quantum Global Group is an international group of companies active in the areas of private equity investments, investment management, private wealth management as well as macroeconomic research and econometric modelling. Quantum Global’s private equity arm manages a family of funds targeting direct investments in Africa in the sectors of agriculture, healthcare, hotels, infrastructure, mining and timber – as well as a sector agnostic structured equity fund. Our team combines a solid track record and proven expertise to identify and execute unique investment opportunities with focus on Africa. Quantum Global works in close partnership with key stakeholders to maximise investment value and returns through active management and value creation. For more information, visit www.quantumglobalgroup.ch

Media enquiries:

Email: media@quantumglobalgroup.com

Phone: +41 (41) 560 2900

About Djembe Communications

Named after the West African drum, Djembe Communications is an independently owned, pioneering pan-African consultancy with a mission to become the communications partner of choice in sub-Saharan Africa by combining global expertise, local market capabilities and customised solutions to deliver best-in-class services to clients.

Djembe comprises an organically-grown international network with local market presence in Angola, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Switzerland, United Kingdom, UAE and the USA. The consultancy’s continued expansion builds on its remarkable success achieved in just a year and half by providing leading industry recognised capabilities. In the first half of 2015, Djembe received a PRSA Silver Anvil Award of Excellence for the consultancy’s reputation management programme for the Fundo Soberano de Angola (FSDEA), Angola’s US$5bn sovereign wealth fund. Djembe was also a finalist for the Holmes Report EMEA New Agency of the Year, SABRE Awards EMEA Gold, and IPRA Golden World Awards, making 2015 a break out year for the young pan-African consultancy.