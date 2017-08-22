PRESS OFFICE: Djembe Communications

The premier African focused investment firm, Quantum Global Group today announced that following major successes in its global development and portfolio growth plans, it has been awarded "Fastest Growing Investment Company in sub-Saharan Africa 2017" by International Finance Magazine.

Founded in 2007, Quantum Global Group has been focusing on the African development space, particularly in the fields of corporate finance advisory, asset and private wealth management, real estate and investment consulting. As part of the wider Group, Quantum Global Investments Africa Management (QGIAM) which manages the Group’s seven sector-focused private equity funds, have invested in a wide variety of portfolio companies and initiated several ground-breaking greenfield and brownfield projects in key sectors such as agriculture and infrastructure.

Commenting on the award, Jean-Claude Bastos de Morais, Quantum Global founder and CEO, said: “We are thrilled to have been awarded 'Fastest Growing Investment Company' 2017 by International Finance Magazine. The past year has demonstrated consistent and strong returns over multiple funds and is a testament to our approach, our partnerships across the continent as well as our clients’ satisfaction.”

Jean-Claude further commented: “The growing success of Quantum Global Group is based upon bringing together employees who are passionate about Africa, positively contributing to the continent’s investment narrative, whilst also supporting the wider development agenda. Through private sector leverage, Africa is one step closer to meeting its development goals through the creation of jobs, industry, contributing toward national growth, as well as encouraging a favourable investment environment for other investors.”

Beyond the development of industry clusters through innovative greenfield and brownfield projects, Quantum Global Group’s strategy focuses on maximising investment value and returns through its specific local expertise and sectoral active management approach for its African-based and global investors.

About Quantum Global

Quantum Global is an international group of companies active in the areas of private equity investments, investment management, private wealth management as well as macroeconomic research and econometric modelling. Our team combines a solid track record and proven expertise to identify and execute unique investment opportunities with focus on Africa. Quantum Global works in close partnership with key stakeholders to maximise investment value and returns through active management and value creation. For more information, visit www.quantumglobalgroup.com.

Media enquiries:

Media Relations contact (Quantum Global)

Linda Martin

Phone: + 41 41 560 2900

Email: media@quantumglobalgroup.com