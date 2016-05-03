PRESS OFFICE: Djembe Communications

Global investment firm Quantum Global today announced that the Government of Angola has leased over 80,000 hectares of plantations and additional land bank area to the Group to develop large-scale wood fibre plantations in the Planalto region of Angola, representing a unique opportunity on a global level. As part of this concessional agreement, Quantum Global aims to invest approximately US$50m in the new plantation establishment, infrastructure and wood processing industries over the next five years.

The region of Planalto has an exceptional combination of large areas of underutilised fertile land, very little natural forests, low population pressure, access to transport infrastructure and sufficient water resources, which enables the development of large-scale wood fibre plantations. Furthermore, the area has existing plantations that can support the early establishment of wood processing industries in the area and contribute in the creation of industrial employment and a forest industry-based cluster. Investments into timberland will bring much needed long term stability and jobs into the underserved rural communities.

Martin Bachmann, head of active management, Quantum Global commented, "Quantum Global firmly believes that timberland investment is core to promoting rural economic development, employment and social-economic development, and the group is fully committed to the ethical conduct in its business. With this overarching objective in mind, the group aims to promote sustainable forestry practices to support the local communities through various skills development programmes along with ensuring measures that protect the natural habitat. Our timberland investments aim to be third-party certified by the Forest Stewardship Council."

Through this acquisition, Quantum Global aims to realise risk-adjusted returns for the timberland asset class, whilst implementing sustainable forestry practices and facilitating conservation protection on the investments.

For more information, visit www.quantumglobalgroup.ch

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About Quantum Global

Quantum Global is an international group of companies active in the areas of private equity investments, investment management, private wealth management as well as macroeconomic research and econometric modelling. Quantum Global’s private equity arm manages a family of funds targeting direct investments in Africa in the sectors of Agriculture, Healthcare, Hotels, Infrastructure, Mining and Timber – as well as a sector agnostic structured equity fund. Our team combines a solid track record and proven expertise to identify and execute unique investment opportunities with focus on Africa. Quantum Global works in close partnership with key stakeholders to maximize investment value and returns through active management and value creation.

About Djembe Communications

Named after the West African drum, Djembe Communications is an independently owned, pioneering pan-African consultancy with a mission to become the communications partner of choice in sub-Saharan Africa by combining global expertise, local market capabilities and customised solutions to deliver best-in-class services to clients.

Djembe comprises an organically-grown international network with local market presence in Angola, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Switzerland, United Kingdom, UAE and the USA. The consultancy’s continued expansion builds on its remarkable success achieved in just a year and half by providing leading industry recognised capabilities. In the first half of 2015, Djembe received a PRSA Silver Anvil Award of Excellence for the consultancy’s reputation management programme for the Fundo Soberano de Angola (FSDEA), Angola’s US$5bn sovereign wealth fund. Djembe was also a finalist for the Holmes Report EMEA New Agency of the Year, SABRE Awards EMEA Gold, and IPRA Golden World Awards, making 2015 a break out year for the young pan-African consultancy.