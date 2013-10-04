Invest in Africa (IIA) earlier this week conducted an interview on Twitter with How we made it in Africa publisher Jaco Maritz about Ghana's business environment. IIA is a group of international companies (including Tullow Oil, EY, Lonrho and Ecobank) that promotes business in Africa. Read the interview below.

@MadeItInAfrica Ghana has peacefully concluded its election disputes; is political stability Ghana’s key investment asset? #InvestInGhana

— Invest in Africa (@investin_africa) October 2, 2013

@investin_africa Stability is a +. Firms can work around issues such as lack of power, but can't do much about pol. turmoil #InvestInGhana

— HowWeMadeItInAfrica (@MadeItInAfrica) October 2, 2013

@investin_africa There was hardly any unrest following the court decision and this shows the strength of democracy in #Ghana #InvestInGhana

— HowWeMadeItInAfrica (@MadeItInAfrica) October 2, 2013

@investin_africa Investors are also excited about the impact that the oil industry can have on Ghana’s economy. #InvestInGhana

— HowWeMadeItInAfrica (@MadeItInAfrica) October 2, 2013

@investin_africa We did an interview with a property developer targeting oil company execs Read: https://t.co/b9GTkIBRiY #InvestinGhana

— HowWeMadeItInAfrica (@MadeItInAfrica) October 2, 2013

@investin_africa Local Ghanaian business people also confirm a growing middle class which is another factor drawing investors #InvestInGhana

— HowWeMadeItInAfrica (@MadeItInAfrica) October 2, 2013

@MadeItInAfrica Now that the dispute has been settled, what should the governments step be to attract further investment? #InvestInGhana

— Invest in Africa (@investin_africa) October 2, 2013

@investin_africa The Gov. needs to stimulate local industry and manufacturing. Ghana still imports far too many goods #InvestInGhana

— HowWeMadeItInAfrica (@MadeItInAfrica) October 2, 2013

@investin_africa The Gov. needs to ensure that locals benefit from oil. Education and training is key for capacity building #InvestInGhana

— HowWeMadeItInAfrica (@MadeItInAfrica) October 2, 2013

@investin_africa Some say that because Ghana's oil industry is so young, few locals have the relevant skills to participate #InvestInGhana

— HowWeMadeItInAfrica (@MadeItInAfrica) October 2, 2013

@MadeItInAfrica From your recent visit to Ghana, what do you think are the main investment opportunities in the country? #InvestInGhana

— Invest in Africa (@investin_africa) October 2, 2013

@investin_africa The opportunity in Ghana (and rest of Africa/frontier mkts) lies in the gap between perception and reality #InvestInGhana

— HowWeMadeItInAfrica (@MadeItInAfrica) October 2, 2013

@investin_africa Just because African cities don't look like Europe doesn’t mean business isn’t thriving. #InvestInGhana

— HowWeMadeItInAfrica (@MadeItInAfrica) October 2, 2013

@investin_africa I would say #Ghana has opportunities in healthcare, food manufacturing and in servicing the oil industry #InvestInGhana

— HowWeMadeItInAfrica (@MadeItInAfrica) October 2, 2013

@investin_africa I visited a co that is the only local manufacturer of ketchup. Import substitution of food is an opportunity #InvestInGhana

— HowWeMadeItInAfrica (@MadeItInAfrica) October 2, 2013

@investin_africa Some local firms struggle to compete with imports – need for homework before embracing ‘local manufacturing’ #InvestinGhana

— HowWeMadeItInAfrica (@MadeItInAfrica) October 2, 2013

@MadeItInAfrica Thanks. Final Question: What’s your main advice to any potential investors looking to do business in Ghana? #InvestInGhana

— Invest in Africa (@investin_africa) October 2, 2013

@investin_africa Expect competition. Along Accra’s Spintex Rd are facilities of many established MNOs L’Oreal/Nestle/Samsung #InvestInGhana

— HowWeMadeItInAfrica (@MadeItInAfrica) October 2, 2013

@investin_africa Ghana is not a cheap country – at least from a South African perspective. Be prepared to spend money #InvestInGhana

— HowWeMadeItInAfrica (@MadeItInAfrica) October 2, 2013

@investin_africa In my experience it is relatively easy to get things done. Ghanaians are accommodating and easy to work with #InvestInGhana

— HowWeMadeItInAfrica (@MadeItInAfrica) October 2, 2013

Thanks @MadeItInAfrica for those valuable insights into Ghana as a business opportunity. The future certainly looks bright! #InvestInGhana

— Invest in Africa (@investin_africa) October 2, 2013

@investin_africa Thank you very much! All comments are personal opinion of @jaco_maritz (not @MadeItInAfrica). #investinghana

— HowWeMadeItInAfrica (@MadeItInAfrica) October 2, 2013