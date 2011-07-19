Financial advisory firm PricewaterhouseCoopers has announced that it will hire 500 partners and staff in Kenya over the next three years. Business Daily reports that PwC’s expansion plans are aimed at servicing multinational clients looking for growth on the continent. Read the full article at Business Daily.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.