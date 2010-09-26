Protea Hotels Zambia is to construct 15 new hotels in Zambia, according to a report in the Times of Zambia.

The Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) has signed an Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (IPPA) with Protea Hotels worth US$90.3 million to facilitate the group's expansion plans.

According to Protea Hotels Zambia chairperson, Mark O'Donnell, the investment plan outlined in the IPPA include new hotels in Chipata and the Southern Belle, located at Lake Kariba.

Felix Mutati, Zambia's minister for commerce, trade and industry, said the current administration is working on measures to improve the tourism industry's regulatory environment.

According to the group's website, Protea Hotels currently has five hotels in Zambia.