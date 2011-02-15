Property group buys Cape Town's V&A Waterfront
Growthpoint Properties Limited together with the Public Investment Corporation Limited (PIC) representing the Government Employees Pension Fund announced today that they have entered into an agreement to acquire, in equal proportions, South Africa’s ico
Growthpoint Properties Limited together with the Public Investment Corporation Limited (PIC) representing the Government Employees Pension Fund announced today that they have entered into an agreement to acquire, in equal proportions, South Africa’s iconic V&A Waterfront.
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