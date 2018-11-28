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In a recent interview, we asked John Kamara, director and co-founder of gambling constancy Global Gaming Africa, to name a business opportunity he would still like to pursue. Here was his response.

"I would encourage young Africans to begin to think of healthcare technology products for the low-income and rural market. If we look at the instant health diagnostic space there is a lot of R&D and growth market opportunity using communal data, blockchain and AI to create virtual and remote diagnostics operations that will save a lot of people and make a lot of money for young entrepreneurs. This is an area I feel very strongly about.

"Also the area of nano products in the fintech space for startups to see how financial inclusion can become more sustainable and add a number of what I would call VAS product solutions the growth of the micro-lending space in Africa at the moment."