There are unexploited opportunities to take "the casual dining experience in Africa to the next level".Towards the end of 2018, it followed that up with an investment in Kenyan restaurant group Artcaffé. The firm recently also made headlines when it acquired the Burger King South Africa franchise.

"These businesses cater to middle-class people looking for a way to spend their disposable income during their leisure time. They also offer alternatives to the office for business meetings and provide a space for students to gather and study," Campbell explains.

"We have seen how this concept has taken off in regions such as China, and we see a similar opportunity in Africa. There have been a few entrants coming in from outside, such as Burger King and KFC, but developing local entrepreneurs is particularly exciting for us," she adds.

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