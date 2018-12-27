Profit-making idea is a series of short posts, each with a piece of information that we think you might find useful: for investment, for growing your company or to start a new business. Read our previous posts here.

If Jibolu “J.G.” Ayodele, the co-founder and the chief exponential officer of Nigeria-based shoe-designing company Thando’s, could venture into other industry, it would be the e-sports sector.

Here, he explains why:

"I think that gaming is a huge opportunity for Africa, especially e-sports given the continent’s demographic dividend. With a majority young population, e-sports have a big and addressable market to capitalise on.

"The business of e-sports is basically broken down into three areas: developing the games, playing the games, and broadcasting the games. This industry is projected to be a worth US$1.2bn by 2020, which is a tenfold increase from where it was just seven years ago."