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In a recent interview, we asked Fahad Awadh, co-founder of YYTZ Agro-Processing, to name a business opportunity he would still like to pursue. Here is his response:

"I would like – and I feel we need to encourage all our young Africans – to explore the creation of finished products. We need to encourage our young engineers to also begin developing the equipment that is needed to produce these finished products: processing equipment, packaging equipment.

"In the last year I travelled in Asia, visiting processing and packaging equipment manufacturers in Taiwan, China, Korea and Vietnam. What stood out to me is the companies producing the equipment are small businesses. They are able to source the materials they need from other companies nearby, they then sell the machines domestically, as well as abroad. This has created a value chain that includes ancillary services that support this industry."