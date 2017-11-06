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Business people seeking opportunities in Africa might want to give the tiny country of Djibouti, situated at the entrance of the Red Sea, a second look after the World Bank's Doing business report, released last week, listed it as one of the top 10 most improved economies for ease of doing business in 2016/17.

Djibouti has implemented five reforms which have made it easier to do business in the country.

