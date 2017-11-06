Profit-making idea: Invest in one of the most improved economies for ease of doing business
Djibouti has implemented five reforms which have made it easier to do business in the country.
Profit-making idea is a series of short posts, each with a piece of information that we think you might find useful: for investment, for growing your company or to start a new business. Read our previous posts here.
Business people seeking opportunities in Africa might want to give the tiny country of Djibouti, situated at the entrance of the Red Sea, a second look after the World Bank's Doing business report, released last week, listed it as one of the top 10 most improved economies for ease of doing business in 2016/17.
Djibouti has implemented five reforms which have made it easier to do business in the country.
These reforms have made it easier to start a business, deal with construction permits, register property, get credit and protect minority investors
The reform of the Code of Commerce has been highlighted as the most noteworthy improvement made worldwide to minority investor protections in 2016/17
Djibouti is the only economy in the Middle East and North Africa region on the most improved list
Djibouti has climbed 17 places from last year’s ranking, to 154 in the world