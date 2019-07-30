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In a recent interview, we asked Samuel Amanor, CEO of BlueSPACE Africa – a Ghanaian business focused on financial technology integration – to name an untapped business opportunity in Africa. Here was his response:

"Africa is, as they say, the new frontier. The biggest challenge for us as a continent, is talent. Africans are talented people but we lack knowledge and training. If we can localise training and knowledge, learn to share it within the walls of Africa, we can have a breakthrough.

"In our sector, customers in banking have to travel to Dubai, London or the US for training on software. We don’t have access to those platforms in Africa.

"The biggest opportunity I can see presently, is human capacity development or human capital development. That’s the big one."