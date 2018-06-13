Profit-making idea is a series of short posts, each with a piece of information that we think you might find useful: for investment, for growing your company or to start a new business. Read our previous posts here.

If Jyoti Mukherjee, CEO of Kenyan-based ICT company Software Technologies Limited, could venture into any other industry, it would be into the clean energy sector. She explains why:

"Tomorrow’s world is moving toward wireless electricity, energy-saving devices, and new technologies to provide energy.

"Looking at scarcity or total absence of energy in rural areas, Africa needs these inventions. Solar and wind technologies have already made their niches. However, energy from [the] sea, magnetic energy, and clean fuel-cell energy remain untapped. For instance, Bloom Energy is an exciting solution for clean energy.

"I believe that energy produced [off-grid] can go a long way to solve Africa’s challenge of delivering energy in every house. Clean energy will be welcome in today’s polluted environment."