The Medical Credit Fund (MCF), with support from the UK's CDC Group, recently published a study which highlights private healthcare investment opportunities in Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal.

According to the study, there are few large (more than $1 million) deals to be made in the private health sector in these two countries because there are not many health SMEs big enough to absorb this amount of lending, and there is heavy competition from local banks for the few that are.

However, there are three segments of health SMEs in Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal that are ripe for investment.

