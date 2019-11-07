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How we made it in Africa asked Mansoor Hamayun, CEO of pay-as-you-go solar power company BBOXX, to identify one untapped business opportunity in Africa. Here was his response.

"I see a huge opportunity in electric motorbikes in urban centres across Africa. There is a strong market for motorbikes, and they are often the main mode of transport for many people.

"The transition from traditional fuel to clean energy has huge potential and a number of positive implications for the environment and people’s health in Africa’s big urban centres. It is innovations like these that will enable us to move the dial on the Sustainable Development Goals as the driving force for wider economic development."