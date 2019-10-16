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How we made it in Africa asked Adam Grunewald, co-founder and CEO of Lynk, a Kenyan marketplace transforming the informal economy, to identify one untapped business opportunity in Africa. Here was his response.

"Looking at our industry and the massive construction sector in Kenya, I think there is a lot of opportunity around building an efficient, affordable, and well-stocked hardware store.

"Similar to the evolution from small groceries or mama mbogas to supermarkets, I think it's time for something similar to happen when it comes to building materials, tools, and other hardware.

"This is a sector that has a lot of inefficiencies in its supply chain and is a frustrating buying experience. Compound that with growing demand and you have what looks to be a great opportunity."