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How We Made It In Africa asked Shola Akinlade, co-founder and CEO of Nigerian payment platform Paystack, to identify one untapped business opportunity in Africa. Here was his response:

“Games for kids that teach computer science. A growing number of African parents want their children to learn how to use computers, and children also want to play on computers. I hear this all the time from Paystack merchants who ask for recommendations for such toys for their kids, and I also feel this keenly myself as a father of two amazing young girls. I believe strongly that there’s huge demand for products that teach young kids the basics of programming through play and instil a lifelong interest in computers.”