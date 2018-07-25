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Although he is not changing his day job as CEO of Madlyn Cazalis Group, Christian Ngan sees untapped opportunity in the agro-industry.

"I think agro-industry is a good business opportunity for Africa. The continent is wealthy, but Africa keeps importing foreign goods. We have the opportunity to create our own consumer good products at fair prices. In Cameroon, for example, we have the right climate to produce tomatoes, carrots, cabbage, cassava and other crops. This is a huge opportunity for development and economic independence."