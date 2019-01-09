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There is one unexploited business opportunity Jeph Acheampong, the founder of Accra-headquartered Blossom Academy, would still like to pursue. He revealed all in an interview with How we made it in Africa.

"Over the past few months, I’ve widely visited tech startups in East Africa. My observations uncovered a trend where sales professionals, marketers and early stage founders find it extremely difficult to reach decisionmakers, thus wasting time and company resources.

"Current thinking says leverage relationships to get one’s foot in the door. But what if you are new to a market and not as connected? I believe this creates an excellent opportunity for a pan-African company database that professionals can leverage to find relevant information on decisionmakers, such as business email addresses and phone numbers.

"On the other hand, this creates an added opportunity to leverage an AI-powered vetting and matching process to ensure that decisionmakers are provided personalised recommendations on businesses they may find the most value connecting with."