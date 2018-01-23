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In a recent interview, we asked Jason Njoku, CEO and founder of iROKO – a multimedia company that provides paid-for, on-demand Nollywood content to audiences worldwide – to name a business opportunity he would still like to pursue. Here is his response:

"Anything to do with consumer internet in Africa fascinates me. Few people are 'winning' at it yet – mostly because of the issues around scaling a product or platform across the continent.

"But the challenge is what makes it so tantalising. This is one of the reasons I’ve continued to work with Nigerian internet companies through Spark (Njoku’s investment venture) – watching companies like Hotels.ng or ToLet.com.ng, who both have had brilliant big wins in the last 12 months, shows the opportunities are there for founders hungry enough to capitalise on them."