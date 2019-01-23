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There is one unexploited business opportunity Viola Llewellyn, president of US-based Ovamba Solutions, would still like to pursue. She revealed all in an interview with How we made it in Africa.

"One-stop party and banquet services. Africans love to party, but cannot keep time or provide reliable services – at least that is the case in Cameroon. I would build a huge box building that can be divided and expanded into different party rooms. I would have all the plates, cutlery, tables, chairs and décor available on site and rentable at a price per unit.

"This service would be available as an app for customers to plan their party with our resources. I would also have clothing – such as wedding dresses, tuxes, black-tie outfits – available for rent and sale. There would be a large commercial kitchen and industrial washing machines on site.

"Food would not be late – because everything would be on site. Printing services would be available for invitations.

"If not that then a school for domestic training for home help, domestic staff, babysitters, as well as waitresses for banquets and catering events. They would be expertly trained, and then sent on temporary assignments.

"This would be in response to the expanding middle class and the restriction on time that everyone is experiencing."