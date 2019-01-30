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Harry Hare, the founder and the executive director of Kenya-founded DEMO Africa, a launchpad for emerging technologies and trends on the continent, revealed to How we made it in Africa one unexploited business opportunity he spotted that could benefit the events industry.

"I see a massive opportunity in events technologies both globally and specifically in Africa. Creating tools for event organisers to do their work easier and faster. I know everyone is creating a ticketing system because of the payment component and hopes to get a commission on each ticket sold, but this is not where the business is. The business is in automating the event organiser, think of an ERP (enterprise resource plan) for events – starting from a call for abstracts to marketing, sourcing, budgeting, management to reporting. I see international companies coming into this space, but they all do only a of piece of the story."