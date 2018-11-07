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In a recent interview, we asked Eric Thimba, co-founder and and CEO of Nairobi-based Mookh Africa, to name a business opportunity he would still like to pursue. Mookh is a multi-channel payment gateway that allows African merchants to sell products, tickets, digital content on and collect donations from their social media pages. Here was Thimba’s response:

"Clothes production for small fashion businesses. There are a number of cool fashion brands that I interact with and their unilateral challenge is production. Most of the big production businesses won’t touch small fashion brands due to volumes. There is, however, a business opportunity to create a small production house that caters to smaller fashion brands."