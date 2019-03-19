PRESS OFFICE: Africa CEO Forum

Félix Tshisekedi's assumption of the presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the end of January 2019 marks the beginning of a new era for the country. This democratic transition raises a great many expectations, especially in terms of economic recovery.

As the newly elected Head of State of the DRC is now faced with challenges ranging from diversifying an economy that is highly dependent on the mining sector, to developing the country’s infrastructure and agriculture, fighting mass unemployment, and improving the business climate to spur investments, the Africa CEO Forum will enable President Tshisekedi to present his economic recovery plan to the community of international investors and business leaders gathered in Kigali.

About the Africa CEO Forum

For the past six years, the Africa CEO Forum has been the largest international gathering of decision-makers and financiers from the African private sector. Its most recent edition, last March in Abidjan, brought together 1,500 CEOs, public-sector decision-makers and investors in Africa from all over the world for two days to debate the transformation needed for African champions to rise to the challenge of international competition. The Forum is organised by Jeune Afrique Media Group, publisher of Jeune Afrique and of The Africa Report, and by Rainbow Unlimited, a Swiss company specialised in events organisation and economic promotion.

www.theafricaceoforum.com