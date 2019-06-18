Press Office: Insider

Access to capital is often the biggest obstacle startups face across emerging markets. Entrepreneurs need strategic branding efforts and fundraising partners to bridge the gap and generate visibility. Insider is a PR team designed specifically to drive investment towards innovative companies and connect entrepreneurs with investors, media and influencers in the US and Europe.

The Insider app is an all-in-one public relations platform designed by, and for, entrepreneurs. The app provides avenues for refining your narrative, securing a role at high-level forums and events, and meeting investors and partners in a city near you. It's all here. Download the app now.

Here's what our clients say:

“Scaling a fast-growth enterprise analytics and AI business in frontier markets is challenging and conventional PR is either too expensive or too slow to handle our dynamic range of needs. The Insider team has provided us with strategic connections through speaking events, written thought-leadership, and investor and partner connections that have been critical for our business success to date. The launch of their mobile platform has further created convenience for busy entrepreneurs without sacrificing effectiveness or quality.” – Tim Kotin, CEO and Co-Founder of SuperFluid Labs

"Traditional PR firms were too static and expensive ... [Insider] made it easy to do PR on-the-go" – Etop Ikpe, Cars45

"Their level of advice and promotion is really without peer..." – Demmy Adesina, Rensource

“Following an interview that Insider arranged, I received inquiries for supply relationships from two companies that I might not have gotten otherwise." – Adebayo Alonge, RxAll

"The [Insider] team are well connected, knowledgeable and passionate about Africa and emerging markets." – Tunde Kehinde, Founder, Lidya

“Insider has been incredible at supporting us at growing our brand. Their innovative model has proven to be more effective and cost-efficient than traditional "bricks and mortar" PR. The team at Insider provides strategic advice on conference and media landscapes across sectors that has been crucial to our business growth. Their mobile platform has truly made it easy to do PR on the go.” – Josh Sandler, CEO and Founder of Lori Systems

“Insider has been of amazing help to us, not just on the PR side, but also on fundraising and investor relations.” – Mostafa Kandil, CEO and Founder of Swvl

Insider worked with these teams and more to generate visibility outside of their traditional markets. Operating off of a streamlined WRITE-SPEAK-MEET model (which we believe are the fundamental tenets of PR), we help entrepreneurs toss out all day strategy sessions and dated media channels in favour of a more dynamic, mobile experience.

The Insider app is available on Android or iOS here.