Private equity deal activity in Africa has remained strong over the course of the first half of 2016, despite the continuing volatility of global and regional economies. This is according to the first bi-annual African Private Equity Data Tracker report from the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA). The inaugural report, published this month, also shows a growing appetite for real estate investment, with half of all fund closures dedicated to the sector.

How we made it in Africa's Jaco Maritz spoke to Ponmile Osibo, AVCA’s research and training manager, via Skype to learn more about the report's findings. Listen below.