PRESS OFFICE: Phatisa An Internal Rate of Return (IRR) app has been launched for use by professionals in African private equity, which instantly calculates financial indicators that are the foundation of the industry.

Powered by Phatisa, an African private equity fund manager, the app comprises three variables – investment time period, in years; TMB (times money back) multiple such as three times the initial investment; and a resultant IRR. While the key result of the app is to calculate IRR, a user can input any two of these three variables and get a result for the unknown or missing parameter.

Stuart Bradley, senior partner at Phatisa, explains that while the app will certainly not replace detailed financial modelling required for investment evaluation, it gives an immediate answer that can help investors early on in the decision-making process. “It could be used as a quick check during negotiations with potential investee companies; during internal deal team discussions; or while on the go.”

The Phatisa app is complemented by a news segment relating to African private equity; exchange rates featuring African currencies streamed live; and an agri commodity price feature updated daily.

The free app is aimed at all investment professionals, particularly those operating in private equity across Africa, and is available on iOS (Apple) and Android platforms.

To download the app, click one of the below links, or scan the QR code.

iOS (Apple): Download app Android: Download app

About Phatisa Phatisa is an African private equity fund manager, operating across sub-Saharan Africa, with offices in Mauritius, South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Ghana, as well as London. The firm has two sector-specific funds under management, totalling more than US$285m focused on food and affordable housing. Phatisa comprises a team with a significant track record of managing private equity funds and businesses throughout the continent. Phatisa’s flagship fund, the African Agriculture Fund, has committed investments in excess of US$100m, from Sierra Leone in West Africa to Madagascar, East Africa and eight other countries in between. This reflects a total of 12 investments across diverse sectors: primary farming, palm oil, processing, inputs, mechanisation, fertiliser, protein production and FMCG beverages. Phatisa also introduced an Eastern and Southern African investment initiative in response to the ever-increasing housing shortage – the Pan African Housing Fund (PAHF). The Fund first closed at US$41.5m in December 2012, commenced operations during Q1 2013 and has a final close target of US$100m At the heart of Phatisa is development equity, as embodied in the unique formula of DevEq = PAT * x + i 2 ™; a balanced blend of private equity and development finance – striving to build sustainable assets on the ground; insuring best possible returns for investors, including the community in which these operate. www.phatisa.com