Peugeot, the second largest car manufacturer in Europe, will be returning to the Kenyan market after a three year hiatus, through their newly appointed importer, Urysia Limited.

A household name in Kenya over the last 60 years, Peugeot has granted the exclusive distribution rights to Urysia, who will be opening a fully operational service centre on Loita Street, Nairobi on 6 December 2010.

"Kenya is a pivotal hub in the East and Central African region and we are excited to be back in this market after a three year absence," said Jean-Yves Dossal, the Automobiles Peugeot Director for Africa - Asia - Pacific.

The service centre manned by Peugeot speciality technicians and equipped with advanced tooling and equipment, will provide customers with diagnostic services for their vehicles, service and spare parts and accessories sales among others. The centre has received full approval of the French car-maker, and is linked around the clock to Peugeot's diagnostic platform in Europe.

Urysia Limited will commence vehicle sales in February 2011. "In February, we will be bringing in totally new series to previous vehicle models that have been sold in Kenya. Through the year we will be launching for the first time in Africa four completely new segment models. We will also be looking at another two new segment models in 2012," said Claude Mwende, CEO of Urysia Limited.