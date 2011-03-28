PepsiCo building new plant in Kenya
US multinational PepsiCo is in the process of establishing a beverage manufacturing facility in Kenya.
US multinational PepsiCo is in the process of establishing a beverage manufacturing facility in Kenya. Business Daily reports the company will produce at least six brands from the new facility. Read the full article at Business Daily
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