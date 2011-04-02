Panasonic might build assembly plant in Nigeria
Panasonic Corporation of Japan is examining the possibility of building an electronics assembly plant in Nigeria.
Panasonic Corporation of Japan is examining the possibility of building an electronics assembly plant in Nigeria. Daily Trust reports the company recently commissioned its fifth sales and service centre in Lagos. Read the full article at Daily Trust.
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