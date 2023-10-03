PRESS OFFICE: Polyoak Packaging

Polyoak Packaging is excited to announce its participation at the PPPEXPO (Plastic, Printing and Packaging) trade exhibition at the Diamond Jubilee Expo Centre in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania from 19 to 21 October 2023.

The 24th PPPEXPO 2023 - International Trade Exhibition on Plastic, Printing & Packaging is the largest trade event held annually in Tanzania, concurrently held with the East Africa Trade Exhibition (EAITE). The exhibition attracts exhibitors from more than 20 countries and visitors from all over East and Central Africa.

Polyoak Packaging is a leading rigid plastic packaging supplier, specialising in the design and manufacture of blow moulded, injection moulded, compression moulded and thermoformed packaging for the dairy, beverage, food and industrial markets.

Established in 1976, this proudly South African company offers excellent customer service through its extensive sales and distribution network across Africa for its plastic tubs, bottles, preforms, closures, buckets and drums.

Polyoak is a one-stop shop when it comes to packaging. In addition to its diverse range of plastic tubs, bottles and closures, it also offers assistance with packaging research and design, testing and sometimes machine leasing. Its in-house mould design and manufacturing facility is world-class, enabling fast turnaround times for new product development.

Contacts:

For closures and PET preforms contact Craig Harmse on

craig.harmse@polyoak.co.za

For tubs, buckets and other contact Natasha Harmse on

Natasha.harmse@polyoak.co.za

Visit our website at www.polyoakpackaging.co.za