PRESS OFFICE: China-Africa Investment Forum

Co-hosted by the Moroccan Minister of Industry, Investment, Trade and the Digital Economy, Jeune Afrique Media Group and BOAO Business Consulting, the 2nd edition of the China-Africa Investment Forum (CAIF) will bring together more than 400 top-level Chinese and African business leaders for two days of conferences and business meetings on 27 and 28 November, in Marrakesh.

With more than 10,000 companies active on the continent generating US$60bn a year in industrial production, trade to the tune of $122bn and non-financial direct investment that rose by 31% to reach $2.5bn in 2016, China is Africa’s most important trading partner today.

The launch of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, a true reshaping of China's international economic policy, means Africa needs to equip itself with the tools to effectively receive and use Chinese investments to accelerate its economic transition.

In this context, the CAIF will facilitate business meetings between the main stakeholders of trade and investment between China and Africa in order to foster the creation of sustainable partnerships with high added value, particularly in the industrial sector.

The forum dedicates two days of conferences and debates to the financial implications of the new Silk Road for African economies and how to capitalise on this new dynamic aimed at making the continent a true industrial platform. Alongside the conferences, practical workshops will provide insights and keys to understanding Chinese and African economic policies and operational environments.

Initiator of the Industrial Acceleration Plan, which makes cooperation with China one of Morocco’s priorities, Moulay Hafid Elalamy, Minister of Industry, Investment, Trade and the Digital Economy of the Kingdom of Morocco, stated: “The hosting of this large event is part of a proactive and strategic approach carried out at the highest level of the Moroccan State. It aims to endorse South-South cooperation and realise the full potential of the Morocco-China-Africa partnership.”

Press contact: Abdoul Maïga – +33 1 44 30 18 18 / a.maiga@jeuneafrique.com

www.chinaafricainvestmentforum.com