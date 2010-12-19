As 2010 draws to a close, we list How we made it in Africa's ten most read articles of the year. 1. Doing business in Africa the Coca-Cola way

Foreign companies interested in doing business in Africa can learn a lot by looking at how The Coca-Cola Company is operating on the continent. Claude Harding reports Read more 2. The man behind Kenya’s $650 million golf estate

Thika Greens Limited is busy transforming a piece of farmland into a world-class real estate development. Dinfin Mulupi spoke to Charles Kibiru, chief executive officer of the company. Read more 3. The changing face of retail in Nigeria

Nigeria’s retail sector is undergoing change with international supermarket brands entering the country, new malls being constructed and the transformation of informal markets into more modern facilities. Read more 4. Mauritius a potential springboard for investing in Africa

With its favourable tax regime and other business-friendly policies, Mauritius has over the years managed to attract a host of companies that use the island as a base for their foreign operations. Read more 5. Wal-Mart and what it means for Africa

Wal-Mart, the world’s largest retailer, recently made an offer to buy Massmart, a South African company with operations throughout Africa. Jaco Maritz looks at how Wal-Mart’s entry might affect Africa’s retail landscape. Read more 6. Africa's most expensive cities

Angola's capital Luanda is the world’s most expensive city for expatriates, according to the latest Cost of Living Survey from Mercer. Read more 7. Insight into doing business in Angola

Doing business in Angola can be extremely challenging and foreign companies need to do their homework before entering the market. How we made it in Africa asked Roger Ballard-Tremeer, Hon Chief Executive of the South Africa – Angola Chamber of Commerce, about Angola’s business environment. Read more 8. Exclusive interview: The woman behind M-PESA

In an exclusive interview with How we made it in Africa, Susie Lonie talks about how M-PESA’s success surpassed her own predictions and shares her thoughts about the future of mobile banking in Africa. Read more 9. Online retailer seeking growth in Kenya and Nigeria

Kalahari.net, the South Africa-based online retailer, has over the past year expanded into two new African countries, namely Kenya and Nigeria. How we made it in Africa interviewed Gary Hadfield, the company’s CEO Read more 10. Interview with Zim farmers in Nigeria

In 2004 a group of Zimbabwean farmers, who lost their farms as part of Zimbabwe’s land reforms, were invited by the Kwara State Government to relocate to Nigeria and start with commercial agriculture in the state. Based near the town of Shonga, the group focuses on crop cultivation, dairy and poultry. Jaco Maritz caught up with Graham and Judy Hatty to find out how things are going. Read more