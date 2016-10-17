PRESS OFFICE: EnergyNet

Taking place in Dar es Salaam, the first Africa Energy Forum – Off the Grid is expected to bring together ministries of energy, rural electrification agencies, philanthropic business foundations, banks, regulatory bodies, multilateral organisations and off grid businesses to discuss topical issues concerning rolling out off-grid projects across sub-Saharan Africa

Following a high interest in off-grid ventures and technologies at this year’s Africa Energy Forum in London as well as in-depth study of over 100 local community commissionaires from across Kenya and Tanzania, the organiser EnergyNet (EnergyNet.co.uk) will launch the conference dedicated to the off grid and mini-grid project opportunities.

Taking place in Dar es Salaam, the first Africa Energy Forum – Off the Grid is expected to bring together ministries of energy, rural electrification agencies, philanthropic business foundations, banks, regulatory bodies, multilateral organisations and off-grid businesses to discuss topical issues concerning rolling out off-grid projects across sub-Saharan Africa. Such pyramid approach to fast track community relationship-building, will mean no longer just talking about getting the energy to market, but actively meeting the people with the ability to galvanise communities around your product.

To support large-scale power development, small-scale renewable investors are already penetrating these markets in a far more dynamic and profitable way than ever before. Involvement of companies such as Solar Turtle, PowerHive, OffGrid Energy, Genesis Energy, M-Kopa, ShakeYourPower, Airon, Off Grid Electric and Zoetic Global is growing daily, and according to EnergyNet’s MD, Simon Gosling: “It is our responsibility to provide a platform that hastens the pace that these technologies can get to market.” In Tanzania alone, the World Bank has recently approved US$209m of financing to implement a rural electrification expansion programme, which supports the decision to host this key meeting there and continue the organiser’s long-standing partnership with one of Africa’s most exciting destinations.

Since the announcement of the conference, number of key industry players confirmed their involvement: Virgin Unite, Shell Foundation, Rural Electrification Agency, Uganda, Azuri Technologies, Africa Finance Corporation, DFID, EDFIMC / ElectriFI, Fluidic Energy, Off-Grid Electric, M-KOPA, Power Hive, Rex Energy, SIDI, Tetra Tech, Tanzania Invest, World Bank.

One of the first to confirm their support was Benjamin Hay, the strategy & investment director at Virgin Unite. He comments that: “with the sustainable development goals hoping to deliver affordable, reliable and clean energy for all by 2030, the Off the Grid provides a wonderful platform to build partnerships with individuals and organisations who want to help achieve this ambition.”

Among confirmed speakers are:

• H.E. Hon Simon Dujanga, Minister of State for Energy, Government of Uganda

• Dr Benon Mutambi, Chief Executive Officer, Electricity Regulatory Authority, Uganda

• Godfrey R. Turahikayo, Executive Director, Rural Electrification Agency, Uganda

• Isaac Kiva, Director of Renewable Energy, Ministry of Energy, Kenya

• Emilian Nyanda, Deputy Commissioner for Renewable Energy, Ministry of Energy, Tanzania

• Focus Mrosso, Manager Syndication, Project Finance, CRDB Bank, Tanzania

• Ferhat Esen, Energy Specialist, The World Bank

• Decklan Mahiki, Deputy Managing Director, TANESCO

For more information about this meeting:

Meeting date: 6-8 December 2016

Venue: The Hyatt Regency Hotel

Visit: www.AEF-OffGrid.com

Media Contact:

Alexandra Cianciara, Marketing Executive

alexandra.cianciara@EnergyNet.co.uk

+44 (0) 207 384 7936