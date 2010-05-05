Investors have the opportunity to invest in the mining of sea salt at Djibouti's Assal Lake.

Assal Lake is located in a large depression of 115km2 about 100km to the west of Djibouti-city.

Investment opportunity

More than six million tonnes of salt are deposited in the area every year making the resource inexhaustible should production equal annual fresh deposits. The thickness of the crust varies between 20 and 80 metres.

New investment in Assal Lake is encouraged by the government, especially projects with private equity capital or financing through institutional backers.

Infrastructure

The government of Djibouti has put in place the following infrastructure to boost business and investment:

24-hour operational container terminal at the international port

International airport with a runway that can accommodate large cargo aircraft

A free port zone with favourable investment conditions

A reliable communication network

A railway link from the port of Djibouti to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

A road network allowing the transport of goods to Ethiopia and Somalia

Contact details

Investors interested in this opportunity should contact the Djibouti National Investment Promotion Agency at anpi@intnet.dj