Somalia should be invited to join the East African Community (EAC), writes Prof William Ochieng' of Maseno University. He argues that Somalia will continue to be a headache for the region unless it is absorbed into the EAC. He also says that the inclusion of Somalia could bring economic benefits. Read the full article at Daily Nation.

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