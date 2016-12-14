PRESS OFFICE: Ethiopian Airlines

Africa’s largest airline group, Ethiopian Airlines, is pleased to announce that it will start four weekly flights to Victoria Falls, site of the most spectacular waterfalls in the world, as of March 26, 2017, with the latest B737-800 New Generation with Sky Interior.

Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, is the only waterfall in the world with a length of more than a kilometre and a height of more than 100m.

Mr Tewolde Gebremariam, Group CEO Ethiopian Airlines, said: “It is a continuation of our efforts to achieve the goal of connecting Africa to the world, by adding multiple points in Africa and serving the air connectivity needs of the continent. Tourist travellers and vacationers from major cities in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa will enjoy hassle-free connections to Victoria Falls via our strategic hub at Addis Ababa. Looking forward, we shall continue to expand our network in Africa to better promote and facilitate growth in the business and tourism sectors, as clearly outlined in our fifteen years growth strategy, Vision 2025.”

Ethiopian also offers special fares for tour packages to the major African tourist destinations such as Mombasa, Zanzibar, Kilimanjaro, Dar-Es-Salaam, Johannesburg, Maputo, Nairobi and Cairo. To take advantage of our tour packages, please visit the nearest Ethiopian office or email at ETHolidays@ethiopianairlines.com.

About Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian)

Ethiopian Airlines (Ethiopian) is the fastest-growing airline in Africa. In its seven decades of operation, Ethiopian has become one of the continent’s leading carriers, unrivalled in efficiency and operational success.

Ethiopian commands the lion’s share of the pan-African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest and most modern fleet across five continents. Ethiopian fleet includes ultra-modern and environmentally friendly aircraft such as Airbus A350, Boeing 787, Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Boeing 777-200 Freighter, Bombardier Q-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of five years. In fact, Ethiopian is the first airline in Africa to own and operate these aircraft.

Ethiopian is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called Vision 2025 that will see it become the leading aviation group in Africa with seven business centres: Ethiopian Domestic and Regional Airline; Ethiopian International Passenger Airline; Ethiopian Cargo; Ethiopian MRO; Ethiopian Aviation Academy; Ethiopian In-flight Catering Services; and Ethiopian Ground Service. Ethiopian is a multi-award winning airline registering an average growth of 25% in the past seven years.

www.ethiopianairlines.com