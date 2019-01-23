PRESS OFFICE: Kunjani Wines

Sweep your partner off their feet this Valentine’s Day at Kunjani Wines in Stellenbosch – the perfect destination for that someone special in your life. Celebrate “old-fashion romance” by indulging your partner in yesteryear romantic nostalgia – a time which celebrated the courtliness of gentlemen's etiquette, love letter exchanges and serenading.

Treat your partner to a romantic dinner for two where magnificent views and five-star treatment are guaranteed to complete a perfect evening out. The contemporary restaurant above the cellar with panoramic views of the Bottelary Hills will set the scene for a gourmet feast for you and your Valentine.

Guests can expect complementary sparkling wine on arrival, followed by a delectable three course menu curated by Chef Lamek Mnisi. Dinner will kick off with tempura prawns, followed by confit salmon, asparagus, and dill aioli for starters. Main course offers a choice between matured beef fillet and potato croquettes or line fish with coconut-curried lentils. Vegans and vegetarians can look forward to tomato and watermelon salad with avocado and cashew nuts followed by fried sesame-tofu, exotic mushrooms and tomato fondue. To end the evening on a sweet note, chocolate nut cake with raspberries and artisan sorbet will be served for dessert.

The cost for the dinner is R480 per person, which includes complementary sparkling wine on arrival and will be available for Thursday 14 February only. Seating is limited and bookings can be made via email or phone: restaurant@kunjaniwines.co.za or +27 87 630 0409.

Should you wish to spend the night in complete luxury, why not spoil yourself with a stayover at the luxuriously appointed self-catering cottages at Kunjani? Cottages are priced from R1,700 per unit and are equipped with smart TVs, air-conditioning in all bedrooms, wall-panel heating, coffee machines and complimentary wifi. Kitchens are fully equipped should you wish to prepare a romantic breakfast for your partner before check-out. Alternatively, take a stroll to the restaurant and enjoy one of Lamek’s hearty breakfasts.

For cottage enquiries and bookings, contact Kunjani on info@kunjaniwines.co.za or +27 87 630 0409.