Oil in northern Nigeria?
Daily Trust newspaper reports Nigeria's Federal Government is set to approve the execution of a comprehensive hydrocarbon mapping of the country to activate the efficient search for oil and gas across the inland sedimentary basins.
Daily Trust newspaper reports Nigeria's Federal Government is set to approve the execution of a comprehensive hydrocarbon mapping of the country to activate the efficient search for oil and gas across the inland sedimentary basins. However, experts described the move as politically motivated and a move by the president to enhance his political value in the northern part of the country.
Read the full article at Daily Trust