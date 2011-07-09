Namibia could become a major oil producer by as early as 2015. The government this week released data, which indicated that the country could have 11 billion barrels of offshore oil reserves. This puts Namibia on par with Angola, which has reserves of around 13 billion. Read the full article at New Era.

Despite our best efforts, How we made it in Africa cannot cover every single business story on the continent. What you need to know tracks important developments originally reported on by other media organisations.