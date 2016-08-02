

PRESS OFFICE: dmg ems Africa

Africa’s future in a low-oil-price world will be the opening address at the Oil, Gas & Petrochem (OGP) Summit 2016 in Cape Town next month.

The full three-day programme has been revealed this week by international exhibition organiser dmg events for Oil & Gas Africa 2016, part of Cape Industries Showcase (CIS) 2016, from September 6 to 8.

“The industry has gone through a dramatic change in the past two years and the summit provides an important knowledge sharing forum and meeting place,” said Christine Davidson, vice president of dmg ems Africa.

“The world has entered a new reality with oil prices and a lot has been written about the negative side of falling oil prices but there are positives, especially for Africa.”

Day one of the new conference will focus on investment and strategy across the continent with the opening session looking at Africa’s future including predicted supply and demand forecasts until 2025. Panelists include David van der Spuy of the Petroleum Agency SA and Kishan Pillay, director at the Department of Trade & Industry, who speaks later in the day on finance and investment in the industry.

The second day will focus on efficiency in business as well as logistics, port infrastructure and maritime services. Training and recruitment is a cornerstone of growth in Africa and speakers include Gary Concar, CEO of Offshore Africa Training, who will talk about staff preparation as well as comparing international and South African experiences. Andre Coetzee, MD at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply will speak later in the day on managing risk in the supply chain.

The third day will offer a series of technical and case studies from the sector including x-ray diffraction in the petrochem industry with Karsten Knorr, global product manager at Bruker AXS, and the standardisation and non-destructive testing of pressurised equipment by Sean Blake, who is the executive director of the South African institute of Welding.

And all of the conference sessions attract Continuing Professional Development (CPD) certification. Delivered by industry professionals and market experts, these seminars enable participants to upgrade their skills and knowledge under the recognised CPD programme, which boosts individual’s knowledge and worth in the jobs market.

Davidson said: “We are very pleased with the conference programme for the first OGP Summit, which features leading industry experts sharing insights into topics ranging from strategy, skills shortage and safety to operating efficiency, investment and technical know-how.

“Delegates will be able to gain valuable insight and knowledge from panel discussions and debates, and to network with their peers at a very competitive cost.

“And because all are CPD certified, there are more opportunities than ever before for visitors to improve their industry credentials and help achieve their career goals.

The OGP Summit 2016 runs alongside CIS 2016, with more than 100 exhibitors across oil and gas, maritime & marine, offshore, logistics and storage.

For more information about the OGP Summit 2016, or to find out more about visiting or exhibiting at CIS 2016 got to www.africaogp.com

About Cape Industries Showcase 2016, dmg events and DMGT

Cape Industries Showcase 2016 runs from 6 – 8 September at the Cape Town International Conference Centre. It is the sole engineering supply chain expo serving the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors, incorporating oil & gas, maritime, offshore, logistics, air-conditioning and refrigeration.

Cape Industries Showcase was acquired in March by dmg ems Africa events, part of dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT).

dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa was founded in 1989 and has operated in the Middle East since 1995 and owns some the region’s biggest shows including The Hotel Show and The Big 5. headquartered in Dubai, UAE and with satellite offices in India, South Africa and the UK, dmg events Middle East, Asia & Africa organises more than 45 events across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, North America and Europe. The events attract more than 250,000 customers every year and provide opportunities for trade professionals to do business, network and learn. For more information visit www.dmgeventsme.com

DMGT manages a balanced multinational portfolio of entrepreneurial companies, with total revenues of almost $3bn, that provide a diverse range of businesses and consumers with compelling information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The company employs more than 10,000 people and is listed on the London Stock Exchange. DMGT aims to provide the highest quality information, insight and services to attractive growth markets in innovative ways, building on a track record of earnings and dividend growth. For more information visit www.dmgt.com

For further information, please contact:

Gary Wright,

Head of PR & Comms, dmg-ems Africa

E: garywright@dmgeventsme.com

T: +27 (0) 11 783 7250

W: www.dmgeventsme.com

A: P O Box 650302 BENMORE 2010, South Africa