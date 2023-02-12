Press Office: Isimi Lagos

Technology has revolutionised the way we live and work. By making processes easier and faster, providing solutions to global issues and embedding itself in everyday necessity, we cannot contest the positive influence it has.

Imagine an eco- friendly city that is powered by technology to create harmonious co-existence; Imagine Isimi Lagos. Isimi is a word from the Nigerian Yoruba language, that means rest or peace of mind. This name was carefully chosen because it best captures the experience that Isimi Lagos represents. The city, which sits on over 305 acres of land in Nigeria, is Africa’s avenue for sustainability.

One way the city hopes to transform urbanisation as we know it, is by preserving the existing geography, keeping in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 13 (SDG 13). SDG 13 asks for action to combat climate change and its impacts. This means the city is designed to be so much more than just buildings. Structures in Isimi Lagos are designed to enhance, and to nurture living and working. Unique architecture compliments nature, bringing fresh character with unique elements and a contemporary edge.

The property developer, Landwey, who is Nigeria’s foremost residential development company, recently unveiled one way they would actualise this dream. The Isimi Tech Valley is going to be home to many start-up and global technology companies. As more tech companies are being created around Africa and especially in Nigeria, this is a great way to build and support the technology and innovation sector.

Isimi Lagos Tech Valley will develop Nigeria and Africa’s next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs and founders, ensuring young talents are nurtured into establishing problem solvers.

The real estate investment company is looking to raise founders, agro-technologists, climate change activists as well as build a strong base to grow the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Nigeria and Africa at Large.

A technology based city in Epe that empowers tech talents by provision of the necessary facilities is just what Africa needs to keep tapping this “new oil”. The genius behind this project is the CEO of LandWey, and Oxygen Holdings, Olawale Ayilara. For him, creating this city means a chance at endless opportunities for the tech ecosystem not only in Nigeria but Africa.

He recently announced the collaboration with the world-renowned university, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT and the Lagos State Government, to launch the Senseable Lagos Lab in Isimi Lagos. The Lab is one of the many important components of the Isimi Tech Valley.

To officially commemorate this, the giant in the real estate sector, hosted a groundbreaking event at Isimi Lagos.

Carlo Ratti, co- founder of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Senseable City Labs, who co-hosted the event explained that the credentials, research work and resources associated with the MIT Senseable City Labs is a result of its success so far and is excited about the same for the Senseable Lagos Lab by extension.

Serving a megapolis with its complex needs and host of socioeconomic challenges, its purpose is to conduct interdisciplinary research that investigates and pioneers game-changing ideas to address Lagos’s social and environmental challenges while capitalising upon and leveraging the city’s unique opportunities.

A team of researchers will be based on ground in Lagos in a new satellite lab in the emerging ecosystem of isimi Lagos TechValley, which will be fully integrated with MIT and its world leading expertise and resources.

With over 121 awards and 33,216 citations associated with the lab, its launch in Lagos is set to produce discoveries that will help to achieve national sustainable development.

The Wellness City, Isimi Lagos, will also house supporting amenities of a holistic modern-day community including a golf course, polo turf, the marina, farm shop, helipad, lakeview, amongst others. It is rich in scenery and functionality making it the perfect place to rebuild a city riddled with its fair share of socioeconomic problems.

About LandWey

LandWey Investment is a company that offers end-to-end residential and commercial real estate services. Our offerings range from investment advisory and land sourcing to development and construction. Incorporated in 2016 and in its short existence has risen to become one of the top real estate companies in Nigeria.

We are unrelenting in our quest to deliver high-quality, affordable housing to the people of Lagos and this has seen us establish over 14 residential estates along the Lekki-Epe expressway between the 2nd Toll Gate and Bogije axis.

About Isimi Lagos

The topography of the whole of Isimi Lagos will be largely retained to maintain its natural state.

Buildings, roads, and other infrastructure are planned to be built around the existing geological structure. Isimi Lagos offers work and living spaces that are ideal for short- and long-term use.

If you’re looking for a place for your next vacation, company, or team retreat, or just somewhere you can go to embrace nature and get some well-deserved rest, Isimi Lagos is an excellent choice.