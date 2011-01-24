Some of the world’s best golfers, including Colin Montgomerie, Ernie Els and Retief Goosen, might play in a tournament in Nigeria next year. This Day reports the golfers will be invited to play in the proposed Africa Cup at the Le Méridien Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

According to the newspaper, US-based sports marketing company IMG is behind the tournament, which will see the winning golfer walk away with $300,000.

IMG Golf Course Services is a developer of global golf and leisure facilities. “Working closely with Akwa Ibom State and Le Méridien Hotel Group, IMG has introduced a fresh management team to Ibom Golf Club in providing its operational golf course services. A detailed facilities and operational review is now being implemented to assure the golf course’s position as a leader in its marketplace,” the company says on its website.

Sam Logan, who arrived in Nigeria last year as the general consultant for Ibom Resort, said the tournament is part of an initiative to position Akwa Ibom State as Nigeria’s preferred international destination.

He added that Goosen and Montgomerie are currently managed by IMG, and that it would not be difficult to bring them to Nigeria.

This Day also quoted Logan saying that he wants to place Uyo on the European Tour schedule because the course is “truly world class.”

Le Méridien Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort this morning in a telephone conversation with How we made it in Africa confirmed the planned event but did not give any further details.