Nigerian banks seeking funds in London
Some of the Nigerian banks that were bailed out in 2009 might list on the London Stock Exchange to raise money before a recapitalisation deadline.
Some of the Nigerian banks that were bailed out in 2009 might list on the London Stock Exchange to raise money before a recapitalisation deadline on 30 September. Read the full article at Bloomberg.
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